Highs Around 80 Continue Through The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.