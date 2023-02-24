Highs Around 80 Continue Through The Weekend

February 24, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 