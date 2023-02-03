High In The Mid 50s, Low Friday Night Near Freezing

February 3, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Gradual clearing, with a high near 55. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 32. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

