Here Are This Week’s Traffic Slow Down Construction Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing Between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – The two U.S. 29 northbound travel lanes and the center turn lane are closed between Hatties Boulevard and East Cottage Street. One northbound and one southbound lane will remain open using the current southbound travel lanes. The closures and traffic shift will be in place through April. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River - Construction crews have temporarily shifted eastbound traffic to the westbound bridge over Simpson River. The shift is expected to be in place through March 2023. During this time, there will be two westbound lanes and one eastbound travel lane using the westbound bridge. Due to the traffic shift, there will not be dedicated bike lanes on the bridge. Drivers are urged to use extra caution as they will be temporarily sharing the bridge with cyclists. Drivers are also reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone.

S.R. 87 (Stewart Street) Routine Utility Maintenance near Lyons Drive – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12 for power pole maintenance.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.