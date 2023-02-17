Food Distribution For 500 Families Saturday At Jubilee Church

Jubilee Church and Farm Share are partnering for a food giveaway for 500-plus families on Saturday.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. (or while supplies last) at Jubilee Church, 5910 North W Sree in Pensacola.

“The need in our community continues to grow. With food prices continuing to rise along high gas prices and rising housing costs, our community is struggling to pay bills and put food on the table. We are honored to give back to those in need in our local community,” said Lead Pastor Tim Fox of Jubilee Church.

Families will pick up their food while staying in their cars. The drive-in, pick-up station will be in the parking lot of Jubilee Church. In addition, Jubilee will provide uplifting worship music, and encouraging stories while people wait in their vehicles.