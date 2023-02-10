FloridaWest CEO Scott Luth Stepping Down

Scott Luth is stepping down as the CEO of the FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance, telling the board of directors that he is ready for a new challenge.

“When I first came to Pensacola, I saw a lot of opportunity to grow the region,” said Luth. “First with the Chamber and then FloridaWest — I knew with the right team we could make a difference, and we did.”

Luth has agreed to stay on for the next four months to ensure a smooth transition.

I’m so proud of our team and what we’ve accomplished,” said Luth. “We finished our 5-year strategic plan in 4 years and have helped companies like Navy Federal, ST Engineering, Pegasus Labs and Paradigm Parachute grow, add jobs and invest in our region. We have worked tirelessly to better Pensacola and Escambia County for those who live and work here. Now I feel the time is right to look for my next opportunity,” said Luth.

“We thank Scott for his years of service to the region and we wish him well,” said FloridaWest board chair Rick Byars. “We’ll begin a search right away and I’m grateful Scott will stay on for a bit to help with the transition.”

Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May praised Luth and his team’s hard work to compete with other regions to recruit new businesses.

“Economic development is highly competitive and Scott and his team know what it takes to lure business to Pensacola and we have the track record to show it,” said May. “I’m proud of the work they’ve done and pledge to support the organization as they transition.”

The FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance is the economic development organization for Escambia County.