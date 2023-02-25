Escambia School Board To Consider Return To Elected Superintendent; Voters Would Make Final Decision

The question of whether the Escambia County school superintendent should be elected or appointed may be back headed back to the ballot.]

In 2018, Escambia County voters narrowly approved a ballot referendum for an appointed superintendent, with 50.36 voting yes and 49.64 percent voting now. This was the sixth time voters had considered the idea of an appointed superintendent in the county; all of the other attempts failed.

The term of then superintendent Malcolm Thomas ended in 2020, and Dr. Tim Smith was appointed as the new school district boss.

Now, District 1 member Kevin Adams intends to present a resolution to the school board on March 21 that, if approved, will officially request a referendum to switch superintendent back to an elected job. The Escambia County Commission would then have to pass a resolution asking the legislature to place the question on the ballot during the presidential preference primary on March 19, 2024.

Adams made a campaign promise to present referendums to the board for a vote when citizens ask.

“I think it is a good time for the citizens to look at where we are at and decide if we need to go back to an elected superintendent.,” he said. “And let them choose.”

Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, who represents the same District 1 as Adams, said he would vote for placing the referendum on the ballot if it reaches the commission, but he does not necessarily support an elected superintendent.

“I believe the BCC will put this forward as we should,” Bergosh wrote on his blog. “Although I am not necessarily supportive of the Elected Superintendent model—I believe if the school board votes for it to be added to the ballot, the citizens have the right to once again vote on it.

Smith, the current appointed superintendent, told the school board this week that he does not support a return to an elected superintendent.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to go back to an elected superintendent,” Smith said. “I think it needs to be give a chance.”

He cited a declining graduation rate across the state and a labor shortage that have plagued the school district during his administration.

“This is not an easy school district. There are many, many challenges,” he said, citing hard work by schools toward the “herculean task” of trying to close the achievement gap.

“We’ve got the complaining down. We are really good as a community with the complaining; we’ve got it. But I don’t hear people talking about ‘what am I going to do’,” as he praised teachers and staff for their hard work.

“I just hope, somehow, some way, the easy out to kick the superintendent to the curb is not out answer. I think we are better than that,” Smith said. “It’s going to take time…It’s not easy work.”