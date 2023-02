ECSO Searching For Missing, Endangered Cantonment Woman

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered Cantonment woman.

Mary Louis Fountain, 49, was last seen on February 6 in the area of Winners Circle off East Kingsfield Road. Deputies said she may be in need of medical attention.

According to the ECSO, she may also go by the name of Mary Henson Fountain.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.