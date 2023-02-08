ECAT Rolls Out Three Buses, Free Rides For Students

Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT) rolled out three new transit buses Tuesday — the first full-size new buses in nearly a decade.

The three new 2022 Gillig buses are the first buses to be added to the fleet since 2014. Equipped with seated capacity for 23 riders and additional hand straps for riders to safely stand, has wi-fi, contains automatic passenger counters, and can accommodate two wheelchairs and two bicycles.

ECAT is also promoting the Student Transit Empowerment Pass (STEP) Program that provides free rides for students under age 18. STEP pass applications will be available online or in person at ECAT customer service offices. Applications must be completed by a parent or legal guardian and are valid until the end of the school year.

Pictured: Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May speaks in front of a new transit bus during an ECAT event Tuesday afternoon. Image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.