District 1 North Beulah Neighborhood Cleanup Collected Over 15 Tons of Debris

February 16, 2023

Escambia County collected and disposed of just over 15 tons of debris and waste during a recent District 1 North Beulah Neighborhood Cleanup recently. The event allowed residents to leave items at the curb to be disposed of free of charge by the county and partnering agencies.

The cleanup resulted in the collection of 15.17 tons of debris, 1,800 pounds of household hazardous waste, 454 tires and 48 gallons of paint.

The county’s neighborhood cleanup program is hosted by the Escambia County Community Redevelopment Agency’s Safe Neighborhood Program. Local partners include Escambia County Waste Services, Environmental Code Enforcement, Public Works, Animal Services and Road Prison, along with the City of Pensacola Sanitation Department.

A neighborhood cleanup will be held Wednesday, February 22 in Lincoln Park. The next North Escambia cleanup will be the Quintette neighborhood on June 14 followed by Cottage Hill on June 28.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 