Cooler Weather Into The Weekend
February 17, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A chance of showers early. Gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 31. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Washington’s Birthday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
