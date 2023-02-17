Cooler Weather Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A chance of showers early. Gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 31. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.