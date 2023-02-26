Contractor Continues Survey Work For North Escambia Fiber Internet Buildout

February 26, 2023

A contractor is continuing a survey across the area ahead of a North Escambia fiber internet buildout.

Last month, the Escambia County Commission selected member-owned Escambia River Electric Cooperative (EREC) with their partner firm Conexon Connect to provide high speed broadband in the area.

EREC contractor ICON Utility Services is currently surveying the utility pole network across the EREC footprint for future fiber optic network installation.

According to EREC, residents may see the ICON surveyors for the next several weeks in cars, on four-wheelers, or on foot.

The Connect, powered by Escambia River Electric Cooperative, network will span approximately 600 miles of fiber network in Escambia County reaching over 4,000 electric member locations. The first customers are expected to have service later this year..

Pictured:  A contractor surveys a utility pole at the Travis Nelson Park in Bratt on Saturday. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 