Cold, Rainy, Dreary Kind Of Saturday

February 11, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers. High near 54. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 