Cold, Rainy, Dreary Kind Of Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers. High near 54. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.