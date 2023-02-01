Clouds, Upper 60s Wednesday; Rain Arrives Thursday Afternoon

February 1, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 45. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

