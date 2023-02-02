Chance Of Rain This Afternoon; Rain And Storms Likely Thursday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 46. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 56. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.