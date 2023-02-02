Chance Of Rain This Afternoon; Rain And Storms Likely Thursday Night

February 2, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 46. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 56. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 