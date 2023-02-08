Century Sets Special Election; Voter Registration Deadline Is Less Than A Week Away

The Town of Century has set dates for a special election, giving residents just a week to make sure they are registered to vote and setting the candidate qualification period.

Two council seats were left vacant in January because no candidate ran for them last year.

At a meeting on January 2, the sitting council temporarily appointed Shelisa McCall Abraham to Seat 3 and Alicia Johnson to Seat 4. Their positions are temporary until winners are determined in the special election.

If there are three or more candidates for any one of the seats, a primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 14. Any necessary runoff and the general election will be held on Tuesday, March 28.

Qualifying will be open from noon February 21 until noon February 24 at the Supervisor of Elections Office or the Century Town Hall on February 22. Any registered voter that lives in the town limits can seek election and pay a $50 qualifying fee.

For the March 14 primary election, voter registration books will close on February 14. For the March 28 general election, voter registration will close one month prior.

Pictured: Shelisa Abraham (center) was sworn in January 2 as an interim member of the Century Town Council, serving until a special election is held. Alicia Johnson, also appointed to the council, was sworn in on January 17. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.