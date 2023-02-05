Becoming A Sunny Sunday, High In The Mid 60s

February 5, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 