Becoming A Sunny Sunday, High In The Mid 60s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55.