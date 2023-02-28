All Star High School Soccer Game Is Wednesday Night

February 28, 2023

The Pensacola Sports High School Al-Star Series soccer games will be played Wednesday night at Ashton Brosnaham Park.

The girls will kick-off at 5 p.m. and the boys will be at 7 p.m.

Players from Escambia County will be on the West team, while players from Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties will be on the east.

WEST BOYS
Head Coach: Delroy Greatwood – Escambia High School

Cameron Doyle — West Florida — Center
Viktor Tran — West Florida — Wing/MF
Noah Vegas — West Florida — MF/CB
Evan Laye — West Florida — MF/CB
Tobi White — Washington — CB/CM
JC Callaway — Washington — Winger/LB
Grady Hill — Washington — GK
Kai Merriman — Escambia — Midfield
Griffin York — Escambia — Forward
Shelton Allen — Escambia — Midfield/Wing
Caleb Crum — Escambia — GK
Hector Maldanado — Pensacola — CB/RB
Caleb Waters — East Hill — CB/OB
Schyler Witter — East Hill — ATK Mid/FW
Matthew Hovind — East Hill — FW
Jake Wilkinson — Catholic — Striker/CD
Drew Lacour — Catholic — CM
Caleb Wise — Tate — CB/RB
Kyle Cagle — Tate — Forward
Ethan Sanz — Tate — Defender/Midfield
Jace Fryman — Tate — Defender

EAST BOYS
Head Coach: Travis Rovillo – Choctawatchee High School

Landon Carter — Pace — CB/Striker
Kyle Franklin — Pace — CM
Adrian Palacios — Milton — CB
Braden Brune — Milton — Striker/L Wing
Jaime Covington — Milton — SAM
Ayden Morales — Niceville — D
Luke Teater — Niceville — LB
Eric Speed — Choctaw — GK
Carlos Lopez Ramirez — Choctaw — CM
Witt Kesler — Choctaw — MF/DB
JoJo Arroyo — Crestview — MF
Brandon Reyes — Crestview — MF
Peyton Tatro — Gulf Breeze — RW/LW
Thomas Haddock — Gulf Breeze — CB/CDM
Gavin Gailey — Gulf Breeze — CM/LW
Sam Linkous — Gulf Breeze — GK
Andrew Ottley — Navarre — CM/CD
Julien Evans — Navarre — CB/CDM
Valor Pierce — Rocky Bayou — CB/CM
Malik Jackson — Rocky Bayou — Forward
Lewis F — Fort Walton
Luke E. — Fort Walton

WEST GIRLS
Head Coach: Kenny Morgan – Washington High School

Jillian Thompson — Escambia — Striker/Midfield
Kayden Maxwell — Escambia — Midfield/Defense
Amelia Hasting — Escambia — Defense/Wing
Leslie Torrico — Escambia — Midfield/Wing
Jordan Bartlinski — Catholic — CM
Yana Penzone — Catholic — FW/Wing
Alexis Parscal — Catholic — Anywhere/CM
Caroline Struck — Catholic — LB/RB
Kitty Stoll — West Florida — GK
Roxi Whiddon — West Florida — Midfield
Naomi Fieg — West Florida — Forward
Daley Joyner — West Florida — Defender
Alivia Sabata — West Florida — Midfield/FW
Emma Wilmoth — Washington — GK
Kaylah Carpenter — Washington — Midfield
Sha’Raye Harley — Pine Forest — Defense/Striker
Kassie Jackson — Tate — Forward
Cammie Kent — Tate — RM
Morgan Trumbly — Tate — LB
Mary McAuley — Pensacola — CB

EAST GIRLS
Head Coach: Brian Alldredge – Rocky Bayou

Genesis Johnson — Crestview — GK
Marie Reid — Niceville — CB/Wing
Cora Weinacker — Niceville — DM/CB
Natalie Larson — Niceville — Wing/FW
Ava Grace Wheaton — Pace — Forward
Madelyn Motes — Pace — CM
Sidney Roest — Pace — GK
Selissa Bly — Navarre — D/FW
Maddie Laina — Navarre — CB/OB
Jessie Farrer — Navarre — Forward
Isabella Soulier — Rocky Bayou — CM/Outside Mid
Mori McCain — Rocky Bayou — Striker/Midfield
Elianna Christensen — Rocky Bayou — Striker/Outside Mid
Merideth Pugh — Gulf Breeze — ATK CM/RF
Ava Matherne — Gulf Breeze — CF/RF
Neysa Misita — Gulf Breeze — CD/OD
Addi Stikelether — Gulf Breeze — DM/Mid
Paige Phillips — Milton — Forward/ATK CM
Ella David — Fort Walton — OB
Jillian Schweikert — Choctaw
Angelia Minando — Choctaw
Alysha Miner — Choctaw

