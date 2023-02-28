All Star High School Soccer Game Is Wednesday Night

The Pensacola Sports High School Al-Star Series soccer games will be played Wednesday night at Ashton Brosnaham Park.

The girls will kick-off at 5 p.m. and the boys will be at 7 p.m.

Players from Escambia County will be on the West team, while players from Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties will be on the east.

WEST BOYS

Head Coach: Delroy Greatwood – Escambia High School

Cameron Doyle — West Florida — Center

Viktor Tran — West Florida — Wing/MF

Noah Vegas — West Florida — MF/CB

Evan Laye — West Florida — MF/CB

Tobi White — Washington — CB/CM

JC Callaway — Washington — Winger/LB

Grady Hill — Washington — GK

Kai Merriman — Escambia — Midfield

Griffin York — Escambia — Forward

Shelton Allen — Escambia — Midfield/Wing

Caleb Crum — Escambia — GK

Hector Maldanado — Pensacola — CB/RB

Caleb Waters — East Hill — CB/OB

Schyler Witter — East Hill — ATK Mid/FW

Matthew Hovind — East Hill — FW

Jake Wilkinson — Catholic — Striker/CD

Drew Lacour — Catholic — CM

Caleb Wise — Tate — CB/RB

Kyle Cagle — Tate — Forward

Ethan Sanz — Tate — Defender/Midfield

Jace Fryman — Tate — Defender

EAST BOYS

Head Coach: Travis Rovillo – Choctawatchee High School

Landon Carter — Pace — CB/Striker

Kyle Franklin — Pace — CM

Adrian Palacios — Milton — CB

Braden Brune — Milton — Striker/L Wing

Jaime Covington — Milton — SAM

Ayden Morales — Niceville — D

Luke Teater — Niceville — LB

Eric Speed — Choctaw — GK

Carlos Lopez Ramirez — Choctaw — CM

Witt Kesler — Choctaw — MF/DB

JoJo Arroyo — Crestview — MF

Brandon Reyes — Crestview — MF

Peyton Tatro — Gulf Breeze — RW/LW

Thomas Haddock — Gulf Breeze — CB/CDM

Gavin Gailey — Gulf Breeze — CM/LW

Sam Linkous — Gulf Breeze — GK

Andrew Ottley — Navarre — CM/CD

Julien Evans — Navarre — CB/CDM

Valor Pierce — Rocky Bayou — CB/CM

Malik Jackson — Rocky Bayou — Forward

Lewis F — Fort Walton

Luke E. — Fort Walton

WEST GIRLS

Head Coach: Kenny Morgan – Washington High School

Jillian Thompson — Escambia — Striker/Midfield

Kayden Maxwell — Escambia — Midfield/Defense

Amelia Hasting — Escambia — Defense/Wing

Leslie Torrico — Escambia — Midfield/Wing

Jordan Bartlinski — Catholic — CM

Yana Penzone — Catholic — FW/Wing

Alexis Parscal — Catholic — Anywhere/CM

Caroline Struck — Catholic — LB/RB

Kitty Stoll — West Florida — GK

Roxi Whiddon — West Florida — Midfield

Naomi Fieg — West Florida — Forward

Daley Joyner — West Florida — Defender

Alivia Sabata — West Florida — Midfield/FW

Emma Wilmoth — Washington — GK

Kaylah Carpenter — Washington — Midfield

Sha’Raye Harley — Pine Forest — Defense/Striker

Kassie Jackson — Tate — Forward

Cammie Kent — Tate — RM

Morgan Trumbly — Tate — LB

Mary McAuley — Pensacola — CB

EAST GIRLS

Head Coach: Brian Alldredge – Rocky Bayou

Genesis Johnson — Crestview — GK

Marie Reid — Niceville — CB/Wing

Cora Weinacker — Niceville — DM/CB

Natalie Larson — Niceville — Wing/FW

Ava Grace Wheaton — Pace — Forward

Madelyn Motes — Pace — CM

Sidney Roest — Pace — GK

Selissa Bly — Navarre — D/FW

Maddie Laina — Navarre — CB/OB

Jessie Farrer — Navarre — Forward

Isabella Soulier — Rocky Bayou — CM/Outside Mid

Mori McCain — Rocky Bayou — Striker/Midfield

Elianna Christensen — Rocky Bayou — Striker/Outside Mid

Merideth Pugh — Gulf Breeze — ATK CM/RF

Ava Matherne — Gulf Breeze — CF/RF

Neysa Misita — Gulf Breeze — CD/OD

Addi Stikelether — Gulf Breeze — DM/Mid

Paige Phillips — Milton — Forward/ATK CM

Ella David — Fort Walton — OB

Jillian Schweikert — Choctaw

Angelia Minando — Choctaw

Alysha Miner — Choctaw