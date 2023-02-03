Dog Adoptions Are Free Through Saturday At The Escambia Animal Shelter

February 3, 2023

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare is waiving the adoption fees on all dogs in the shelter through Saturday.

Adoption fees include spay or neutering services, microchips, heartworm tests and the initial vaccinations including rabies vaccinations. A separate $11 licensing fee will be required at the time of adoption for all county residents.

“We currently have about 90 dogs available at our Animal Welfare and Adoption Center” said Animal Welfare Director John Robinson. “We are confident we can help match you and your family with the perfect pet. You can see our available pets online by visiting 24petconnect.com and entering your zip code, or come by in person to meet our pets. If you aren’t able to adopt right now, we encourage you to become a foster or volunteer to help make a difference in the life of a pet.”

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center, located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive, is open Monday-Friday from 12-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 