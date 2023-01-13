Winter Is Back! Cool And Breezy Today, Cold And Windy Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

M.L.King Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.