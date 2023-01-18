Windy, Slight Chance Of Rain Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 60. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 49. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.