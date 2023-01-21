Wet Weekend, Rain And Thunderstorms Increase Into Saturday Night, Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 56. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Temperature falling to near 49 by 9pm, then rising to around 59 during the remainder of the night. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 65. South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 55. Windy, with a southeast wind 25 to 30 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.