Warming Into The 60s Sunday

January 15, 2023

.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. East wind around 5 mph.

M.L.King Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

