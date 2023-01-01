Want To Be A Firefighter? The Physical Abilities Test Is January 7

Escambia County Fire Rescue will hold a physical abilities test Saturday, January 7.

The test will take place at Pensacola Fire Department Station 4, at 1 North “Q” Street at 8 a.m. and is open to anyone interested in joining Escambia County Fire Rescue.

Certified firefighters with a certificate of completion must sign up for the certified test. Those without any fire certifications must sign up for the cadet test. The certified test is also open to volunteer firefighters needing a physical abilities test.

Click here to register for the certified test.

Click here to register for the cadet test.

In order to become an Escambia County Firefighter, participants must pass the test. Interviews for those who pass the test will take place the following day.

The certified test consists of:

1 3/4″ charged hose pull in 27 seconds

Keiser sled in 60 seconds

Tower evolution in six minutes

The cadet test consists of:

25 push-ups in two minutes

40 sit-ups in two minutes

Run 1.5 miles in 15 minutes

1 3/4″ charged hose pull in 27 seconds

Keiser sled in 60 seconds

Tower evolution in six minutes

Certified Escambia County Firefighters receive a starting pay of $41,698 and numerous benefits including a $2,000 sign-on bonus, competitive pay and health benefits, a 48/96 schedule, 14 paid holidays, special teams’ incentive pay, and more.