Verizon: Customers In Century Area May Experience Service Disruptions This Week

January 9, 2023

Over about the next week, Verizon Wireless customers in the Century area may experience service disruptions, according to the company.

“Verizon is upgrading our network in the Century area to make sure our customers in the area continue to have the excellent experience they’ve come to expect from Verizon,” Andy Choi, Verizon communications manager, told NorthEscambia.com. “ We’re notifying customers in the spirit of transparency, because we know our customers rely on the Verizon network.”

Choi said he was unable to provide specific details on what part of the network or service is being upgraded, nor could he be more specific on the potentially impacted area.

According to Verizon, the upgrade process could take a little longer than the anticipated week.

“While we will do our best to adhere to this schedule, it may shift out as much as two weeks due to factors outside of our control,” the company said.

Pictured: A Verizon tower in North Escambia. NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 