Sunshine, A Little Bit Cooler Into The Weekend
January 5, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.
