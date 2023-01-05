Sunshine, A Little Bit Cooler Into The Weekend

January 5, 2023

.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

