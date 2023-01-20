Sunny Today, High In The Low 60s; Rain Moves In For The Weekend

January 20, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 55. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 49. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

