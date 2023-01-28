Sunny Saturday, Rain Likely On Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.