Sunny Saturday, High Near 70

January 7, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

