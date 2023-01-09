Sunny For The Week – Except Thursday Will Be Our Rainy Day

January 9, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

