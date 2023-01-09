Sunny For The Week – Except Thursday Will Be Our Rainy Day
January 9, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
