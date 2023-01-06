Sunny Days, Cool Nights Ahead
January 6, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Comments