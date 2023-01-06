Sunny Days, Cool Nights Ahead

January 6, 2023

.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

