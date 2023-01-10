Sunny And Warming Until A Rainy Thursday Cold Front

.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 33.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

M.L.King Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.