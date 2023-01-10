Sunny And Warming Until A Rainy Thursday Cold Front

January 10, 2023

.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 33.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

M.L.King Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 