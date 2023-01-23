Sunny And Cool Today, Chance Of Severe Storms By Tuesday Night

Severe storms are possible Tuesday night into very early Wednesday morning. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and tornadoes will be possible.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 51. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65.