Sunny And Cool Saturday; Freezing Saturday Night
January 14, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
M.L.King Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Comments