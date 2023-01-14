Sunny And Cool Saturday; Freezing Saturday Night

.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

M.L.King Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.