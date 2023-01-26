Sunny, About 55 Today; Near Freezing Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.