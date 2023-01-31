Slight Chance Of Tuesday Afternoon Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog before midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers likely. Low around 47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64.