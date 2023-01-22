Showers And Thunderstorms Likely For Sunday

January 22, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Patchy fog before 8am. High near 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 