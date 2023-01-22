Showers And Thunderstorms Likely For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Patchy fog before 8am. High near 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.