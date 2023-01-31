Reminder: Wednesday Is An Early Release Day For Escambia Schools

Wednesday, February 1, is an early release day for public schools in Escambia County.

All schools will serve breakfast and lunch to students on the early release day. Regular modes of student transportation will be provided.

There is one other early release day this school year scheduled for the lsat day of school on May 23.

Early release days provide teachers and staff regular opportunities for professional development.

For additional information, contact your child’s school.