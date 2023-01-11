Partly Sunny And Warm Today; Rain Likely On Thursday

January 11, 2023

.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

M.L.King Day: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

