Officials Urging Residents To Check FCC Broadband Map Accuracy At Their Location

Officials are encouraging residents in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to review a new FCC national broadband map to see if it is accurate for their location.

Residents in both counties are asked to submit challenges if they notice any inaccuracies such as location or available internet service providers listed for their location. Accurate information is important because the federal government will use the map to determine how much funding each county will receive for broadband expansion opportunities.

Challenges to the FCC broadband map are due by Friday, January 13. View the map at broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home.

Santa Rosa County will host a drop-in open house from 5:30 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10 at the Santa Rosa County Extension Office, 6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton. Staff will be available to answer questions, go over the broadband map and demonstrate how to submit a challenge.

Escambia River Electric Cooperative has also joined the push to make sure the map is correct locally. EREC serves members in northern Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, and the cooperative responded to an Escambia County request for proposal to provide fiber internet in North Escambia.

To learn more about the new FCC broadband map and how to submit a challenge, visit www.fcc.gov/BroadbandData/consumers.