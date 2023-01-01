Monday Is A Holiday For Government Agencies (Except The Century Council Will Meet)
January 1, 2023
Today, January 2, is a New Year’s holiday for most government agencies.
Escambia County
- Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all department)
- West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
- Escambia County Property Appraiser
- Escambia County Tax Collector
- Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
- Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
- Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
- Escambia County Extension Office
- Waste Services Administration
- ECAT Administration Office
Town of Century
- All Town of Century offices and departments,
- Exception: The Century Town Council will hold a regular meeting.
Emerald Coast Utilities Authority
- All ECUA offices are closed
- No changes to sanitation collection schedules
U.S. Post Office
- Lost post offices are closed
- Mail will not be picked up or delivered
Pictured: Palafox Place on a rainy December day. Photo by Kathy Boyle for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
