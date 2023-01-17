Mixed Weather Pattern This Week: Sun, Showers And Some Storms

January 17, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

