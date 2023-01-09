Man Wanted For Causing Highway 97 Wreck, Robbing Victim At Gunpoint

Authorities have identified a suspect that caused a wreck and then robbed a victim at gunpoint on Highway 97 in Davisville about two weeks ago.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said 45-year Edward Jerome Butler Jr. followed a vehicle and caused a traffic crash in the 11000 block of Highway 97, near the Piggly Wiggly, just before 6 p.m. on December 27. After the wreck, deputies say Butler robbed the victim at gunpoint taking cash, a firearm, and other property from the victim and the victim’s vehicle. Butler then used the victim’s credit/debit card to withdraw money.

Butler is wanted for battery, aggravated assault, larceny, grand theft of a firearm, robbery with a firearm, and fraud (illegal use of a credit card). Butler is considered armed and dangerous, according to the ECSO.

He was seen driving the white sedan pictured during the armed robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Editor’s note: The mugshot above of Edward Jerome Butler Jr. is from a 2017 arrest.