Isolated Severe Storms Possible Sunday Afternoon, Evening

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.