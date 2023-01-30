Florida Gas Prices Up 17 Cents Over The Past Week

January 30, 2023

Florida gas prices rose 17 cents per gallon last week, reaching a two month high of $3.58 per gallon on Thursday. That state average then took a minor step back, declining almost 2 cents through the weekend at $3.56.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was one of the lowest in the state at $3.40.  The low price Sunday night in North Escambia was $3.35 on Highway 29 in Cantonment, and $3.19 in Pensacola.

“Florida gas prices surged 32 cents per gallon during the past two weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It’s unusual to see big gains like this in January, but global fundamentals have kept upward pressure on prices at the pump. Oil investors are bullish that global fuel demand will rise now that China, the world’s largest oil importer, is reopening its economy.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 