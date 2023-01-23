Florida Gas Prices Up 15 Cents In Last Week On Rising Oil Prices

Florida gas prices jumped by 15 cents last week on a second week of rising oil prices.

The state average reached $3.41 per gallon on Sunday. That is the highest daily average price since November 24th, but 18 cents less than this time last year.

A low of $3.13 could be found Sunday night at a station on Highway 29, while prices in Pensacola bottomed out at $3.11 on Blue Angel Parkway.

“Florida drivers might be surprised to hear that China is having a direct impact on what they pay at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, public relations manager, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “During the past two weeks, oil prices have made strong gains on the belief that fuel demand will ramp-up as China reopens its economy. China is the largest oil importer in the world, and since oil is a globally traded commodity, global fluctuations in supply and demand have a direct affect local prices – just as they always have.

“Retail prices appear to have mostly adjusted to the recent oil price gains. Where gas prices go from here will be contingent on what happens in the oil market this week,” Jenkins said.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.