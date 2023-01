Flomaton Police Seek Harassment, Trespassing Suspect

The Flomaton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted suspect.

Jeremy Alan Crapps is wanted for trespassing first degree and harassment for an incident on December 29 in Flomaton, according to FPD.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Flomaton Police Department at (251) 296-5811 or their local law enforcement agency.