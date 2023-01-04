FDLE: Former Navy Federal Employee Sold Member Account Info On The Dark Web

January 4, 2023

A former Navy Federal Credit Union employee has been charged by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement with selling customer information on the dark web.

Wade Hampton Helms, 34, of Arab, Alabama, was arrested on a FDLE warrant last week on one count of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices; eight counts of criminal use of personal identification information; 34 counts of unlawful possession of personal identification information; and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device. All charges are felonies.

FDLE’s investigation began in September 2022, when internal fraud investigators with a Pensacola-area credit union reported possible fraud related to Helms, who at the time lived in Pensacola and was an employee of the credit union.

Agents discovered that Helms misused his employee access to compromise dozens of credit union member accounts, taking the members’ personal identification information and providing it to third parties via the dark web. He also assisted the third parties to gain access to the credit union member accounts, resulting in the third parties stealing funds from the accounts.

The credit union has notified members whose information was compromised.

Helms was arrested by the Arab (Alabama) Police Department on the FDLE warrant and transported to Pensacola. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail and later released on a $47,000 bond. 

Written by William Reynolds 

 