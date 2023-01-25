Falling Temperatures Ahead; Low Tonight In The 30s

January 25, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

This Afternoon: Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 54 by 5pm. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 72.

