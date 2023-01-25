Falling Temperatures Ahead; Low Tonight In The 30s
January 25, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
This Afternoon: Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 54 by 5pm. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 72.
