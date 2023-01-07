Escambia Man Wins $15 Million On Scratch-Off Ticket Sold On Nine Mile Road

January 7, 2023

An Escambia County man has claimed a $15 million scratch-off lottery prize from a ticket purchased on Nine Mile Road.

Bryan Allen, 50, bought the Florida Lottery Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off ticket at Cumberland Farms, 1405 East Nine Mile Road at Jernigan Road. The retailer will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $30 Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off ticket game launched in February 2021 with four top prizes of $15 million and 24 prizes of $1 million.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 