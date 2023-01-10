Escambia Fire Rescue Lieutenant Terrell Jackson, 38, Passes Away

Escambia County Fire Rescue is mourning the passing of Lt. Terrell Jackson. He passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on Monday. He was 38-years old.

Lt. Jackson began his career with ECFR as a volunteer firefighter in 2007 with the Ferry Pass Volunteer Fire Department. On July 18, 2013, Jackson became a fulltime firefighter. As a career firefighter, he demonstrated a dedicated work ethic and compassion that led to his promotion to lieutenant on October 2, 2021.

As a lieutenant, Jackson continued to show his dedication and passion for the job as he mentored firefighters and worked as the company officer on several different assignments. He has been described as a “firefighter’s firefighter” and has always led through his actions.

“Lt. Jackson has been a long-time member of the ECFR family and not only served his community but also served his country,” said Deputy Fire Chief Paul Williams. “I pray that his family, friends, and brother and sister firefighters can find peace in knowing his legacy and memory will live on.”

“Lt. Jackson was the truest definition of a public servant as a Navy veteran and a firefighter,” said Fire Chief Jason Catrambone. “His life was one of a servant to all around him. He will be remembered and missed.”

Escambia County Fire Rescue is asking everyone to keep his family and the fire department family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.